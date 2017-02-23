Nonprofits have wish lists for using old Catonsville school

As area nonprofits have expressed interest in occupying space in the former Catonsville Elementary School building on Frederick Road, Baltimore County Public Schools intends to keep the building and use it daily.

The school system is still assessing how it will use the 57,692-square foot building, but it could be updated for office space or other needs, said Mychael Dickerson, a spokesman.

The building has remained property of Baltimore County Public Schools since students moved last year to a remodeled building on Bloomsbury Avenue.

"Our plan is to use the property," he said.

The school system will work with the county's parks and recreation department and other organizations to allow them to have access to the building and athletic fields, but has no plans to offer space for organizations on a day-by-day basis, Dickerson said.

That has not deterred Char Brooks, leader of the grassroots group Friends of the Former Catonsville Elementary School, whose goal is to turn the building into a community center.

"People who are creative always find a way," she said.

Representatives from several community groups spoke about what they want to do at the space during a Wednesday night meeting.

Marilyn Maitland, president of the Baltimore County Arts Guild, said the building could be used for more studio artists. Its current space, about 4,500 square feet on Maiden Choice Lane, has room for nine artists and it has a waiting list, she said.

Flo Kennedy-Stack, director of the Turning Pages Family Literacy Program, which allows inmates at the county jail to read with their children since 2010, said the nonprofit is administered out of the homes of volunteers. She said she'd like between 1,000 and 1,500 square feet for office space, meeting space and book storage.

Megan Rigos, executive director of Catonsville Emergency Assistance, a nonprofit that helps with food, eviction prevention and utility assistance, said space on the first floor of the school building would be beneficial, to provide those with disabilities better access to its services. Its current space on Bloomsbury Avenue is not accessible to the disabled and volunteers frequently traverse three flights of stairs to access storage.

Julie Kurzava, executive director of New Moon Theater, a Catonsville-based touring theater company that started in 2005, said the former school could potentially be used for office space, storage space and a small theater. She said the company hopes to expand out of her home office in the next two years.

"We see this is as a tremendous opportunity," she said.

Dickerson said the school system has not talked to outside groups about using the space because it does not want to make false promises.

"We don't doubt we can use the building," he said. "It's just a matter of what we're going to use the building for, specifically."

About 50 people attended the meeting. Government and school system officials were invited, but didn't attend, Brooks said.

The county's Landmarks Preservation Commission earlier this month put the building on a preliminary list of local landmarks, which means the committee must approve any proposals for demolition or changes to the building's exterior architectural features.

It will ultimately be the decision of the Baltimore County Council to place the building on the county's permanent list of landmarks. No date for a vote has been set.

Don Mohler, chief of staff for County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, said in December the county executive did not plan on demolishing the building. Kamenetz will be in office until 2018. County term limits prevent him from seeking another four-year term.