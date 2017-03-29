Rescuers saluted for 'extraordinary intelligence and bravery'

Michael Morris says when he sees people standing outside a disabled vehicle along the highway, it's usually a sign that they're OK.

On the night of Aug. 9, however, something told him he should stop after he saw a woman and two children near their disabled vehicle along the Baltimore Beltway. Emergency crews hadn't arrived.

Morris, an emergency medical technician who was driving to his Catonsville home after a work shift in Woodlawn, pulled his car over and walked across the median to talk to the family and take them to safety.

As he took the first child to his car, the mother, the other child and a bystander were struck by a car trying to avoid hitting the disabled vehicle, Morris said. He then put the toddler in his vehicle and provided aid to the three unconscious patients until help arrived.

For his efforts, Morris, 35, was awarded a Bronze Star by the Baltimore County Fire Department, during an award ceremony last week during the department's annual commendations ceremony in Towson.

The victims are doing well, Morris said. The county could not provide additional details.

The award, according to the fire department, is the third highest award given to fire personnel and was the highest award given at the March 23 ceremony. It is "awarded to members who, in the course of direct firefighting or rescue operations, perform acts of exceptional intelligence and bravery, while saving, or attempting to save, the lives of others, with serious risk to themselves."

The county's Fire Department Commendations Board considers nominations for awards based on specific criteria, including intelligent decision-making, skill, bravery and risk.

Capt. Bud Reinecke, who leads the committee, said the Bronze Star is typically given once or twice a year.

"You really have to do extraordinary actions and have extraordinary intelligence and bravery for the committee to give that high an award, and that's what both of these guys demonstrated," he said.

Morris, who has been with the fire department for about three years, said the incident has made him want to spend more time with his family, he said. He has three children — a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 2-month-old.

"It means that if you do your job, sooner or later it pays off. It doesn't define who you are," he said. "I'm very appreciative of it."

Also receiving the award was Lt. John Schreiber Jr., a 48-year-old firefighter from Halethorpe who in his 25-year career with the Baltimore County Fire Department had never had to rescue any children from fire, until Dec. 23, when first responders were called to an apartment fire in Lansdowne.

Within minutes after his truck's arrival, Schreiber searched the building and found two children — a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old — unconscious in a bedroom. He led the effort to rescue the two children, who were taken to a hospital.

"You're trying to do the job because that's what you're assigned to do but your adrenaline is high because there is someone you believe is in there," he said. "I was fortunate to have good crews with me that day and we could get them out before their bodies succumbed to too much heat."

Paramedics told Schreiber the children had a higher chance of living because of how quickly they were found, he said. Neither had brain damage or serious medical issues, he said.

The incident was a reminder of the importance of the incident was a reminder for Schreiber to appreciate the quality of life that he has, he said.

"It's what the taxpayers pay me to do," he said. "It was very humbling to know my captain and members of the fire department would recognize me for this award."