At Catonsville Middle, Boys to Men program plots a course toward success

Thirty-five boys walked through the Catonsville Middle School cafeteria last Thursday, wearing the same white, tucked-in dress shirt, passing by loved ones as they reached rows of the chairs at the front of the room.

Their advisers wore blue graduation gowns and gold stoles — the school's colors.

The evening ceremony was not a celebration of what they have done. Rather, it was a commitment of what is to come.

The sixth- through eighth-grade students are members of the school's new Boys to Men mentoring club. It was the vision of the school's principal, Michael Thorne, after he noticed many male students being disenfranchised with school, and others not having male role models at the 840-student school.

The club was formed to help the students succeed.

"Some kids, unfortunately, feel invisible at school," Thorne said. "This made them all visible in a very positive way. Visible for a good reason."

The program's goal is to close the achievement gap among students by providing resources to students in need, including academic and social support, as they transition from boys to young men, said Marvin Briscoe, a college readiness teacher who is in his first year at the school after teaching nine years in Baltimore City and nine years elsewhere in the county before that.

Since the start of the school year, the club has met on Wednesdays for activities and a meal. The club's advisers —Briscoe, Taylor Dungey, Garrett Maternick and Ryan O'Connell — give weekly lessons on topics such as self-esteem, trust and respect.

Once the business is taken care of, they're able to play, Briscoe said. When they play — usually sports on the fields and courts outside the school — it's a way to help increase camaraderie among the students, diverse in age, race and size, he said.

In the few months since the club started, the students' attendance, behavior and grades have improved, Thorne said, along with their relationships with staff and fellow students.

Gwen Everett, a language arts teacher, said she has seen more encouragement and stronger bonds among the students.

"I don't have any doubt this is going to resonate with them," she said about what the students have learned. "If they don't show it overnight, they'll be 30 years old and remember what Mr. Briscoe said."

Each week, the students take part in a "dress to impress" day, in which they wear a suit and tie to school.

During the holidays, the students organized a coat drive and collected 108 coats for Union Baptist Church, in Baltimore.

Later in the school year, the students will take a trip to Morgan State University and learn how to organize a fundraiser, Briscoe said.

Briscoe, 57, came up with the tie ceremony as a way to show the students the next step in growing up.

The students described it as a milestone.

"While we've been in this group, we haven't really just slacked off. We've actually learned and improved ourselves," said eighth-grader Isaiah Smith, 14. "The tie ceremony is actually us not becoming boys to men, but showing that we're on our way to becoming men."

During the ceremony, the students received words of encouragement from the Rev. Dr. Alvin Hathaway, the Union Baptist pastor, and Charles McDaniels, a member of the county school board, during a keynote address.

Hathaway told the students to always seek wisdom and about the responsibility they have to look for one another. McDaniels encouraged the students act and behave in ways that will make themselves successful now and in the future.

The boys then approached a set of risers by grade, where they had ties put on them and adjusted. They will learn how to tie them, themselves, in the coming weeks, Briscoe said.

Then, they proclaimed the group's oath, which Briscoe created. Parents and siblings held their cellphones in the air to record video of the moment.

In the oath, the students pledged to be respectful toward themselves, their peers and authority; to encourage others and themselves to make right decisions and serve as an example for the betterment of their peers, their schools and their community.

"We are good leaders," the oath concludes. "We will be great leaders. We are Boys to Men."

Among those holding a phone was Daunte Allen, whose 12-year-old son, Malcolm, a sixth-grader, took part in the ceremony. He was proud watching the boys get their ties and take the oath.

"It's always good to see young men to be a part of a ceremony like this," he said. "It gives young men vision and gives them opportunity to grow, not just physically but mentally as well. It's a really food club."