Catonsville legislators optimistic about bond funding for local projects

A Catonsville therapeutic horse riding center and the Community College of Baltimore County are among potential beneficiaries of bond bills from southwest Baltimore County legislators being considered in this year's state General Assembly.

A bond bill is a request for state funding to support local or non-state-owned capital projects. Projects must have a useful life of at least 15 years and cannot be used for religious purposes. Applicants are encouraged to have matching funds to contribute toward their projects. The money does not have to be repaid.

"You try to find something that gives back to the community that's intended to have an impact for a group that otherwise would need to wait or wouldn't be able to raise the funds on their own," said Del. Pat Young, a Democrat representing District 44-B, which covers parts of Catonsville and Woodlawn.

Young said the House has completed its bond bill process, and it's now up to the Senate to evaluate the requests. Ultimately, both chambers will vote on a final package of bond bills to approve.

The votes are expected before the April 10 end of the session.

Last year, the General Assembly evaluated 155 bond bill requests that totaled about $32.5 million. Each chamber allocated $7.5 million toward projects.

The delegates and senator from District 12, which covers Arbutus, Lansdowne, Baltimore Highlands and parts of Catonsville, are sponsoring a bond bill asking for $250,000 in state funding for an artificial-turf field at CCBC's Catonsville campus. The current natural grass field, built in 1972, has never been replaced.

In testimony presented March 3 to the Baltimore County delegation, Brian Farrell, the college's director of college athletics, said fewer people are using the field because of its declining condition. The college measures "duplicate users." There were 35,000 in 2003 and less than 5,000 last year.

He anticipates a 200 percent increase in usage in the first year of a new field.

The project is estimated to cost $765,000. The state funding would complement $265,000 coming from the college and the CCBC Foundation and $250,000 from Baltimore County, according to a project fact sheet. A county spokeswoman said the county's budget remains in the works.

In his testimony, Farrell said high school and youth football would return to the field, with concerns about wear and tear eliminated. The field would also be accessible to the college's 21 intercollegiate teams, recreation councils and the Maryland Public School Secondary School Athletic Association, which could use it for six sports.

Del. Eric Ebersole, a Democrat representing district, said he is hopeful the project will be funded, in part, because the work can start immediately. A project being "shovel ready" is more likely to be approved, he said.

"It's an important project," he said. "The amount of use it will get makes it a project that is certainly worthwhile."

If approved, Farrell said the field would be installed by Baltimore County in October and take about two months to complete.

Young is sponsoring a bill seeking up to $120,000 for the Maryland Council for Special Equestrians to replace the roof of its barn and construct a 24-by-48-foot outdoor pavilion that is handicapped-accessible so it can expand its programming. Young suggested the bond bill to the nonprofit as a way it could get additional funding.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1989, is hosted at the Patapsco Horse Center in Catonsville and focuses on providing therapeutic riding programs for disabled persons and veterans.

Built in 1996, the 18,000-square foot barn houses a 7,200-square foot arena, along with 22 horse stalls, three classrooms, offices and bathrooms, and is handicapped accessible. For the last five years, the nonprofit has been patching its roof, as needed, because estimates they previously got to replace the roof — $60,000 to $80,000 — were too expensive, according to Tina Wehland, program coordinator for MCSE.

Del. Charles Sydnor, a Democrat representing District 44, sponsored a bond bill requesting $400,000 toward a $1 million renovation project for the Morning Star Family Life Center in Woodlawn, which will provide resources for adults and children, including a state-of-the-art kitchen for culinary training.

"It's something I think will benefit the community," he said. "I don't think there's anything like that in the area."

Sydnor said the House of Delegates approved $150,000 of the request.

Last year, the center received $250,000 in state funding.

"The thing is, with bond money, it's limited," he said. "Everyone's seeking to get something. I'm absolutely satisfied and grateful for the amount that we got."