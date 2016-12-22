Federal grant recommended to help remove dam on Patapsco

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is recommending a $1 million federal grant for a project to remove the Bloede Dam from Patapsco Valley State Park.

The removal is designed to restore habitat for migratory species, such as blueback and alewife herring, and get rid of a safety hazard for people who swim in the area, according to Serena McClain, director of river restoration for American Rivers, the Washington-based company managing the dam removal project for the state.

Work on the dam, near Catonsville, is expected to being in the late winter or early spring, McClain said.

Construction should take 16 to 18 months, McClain said. The project was expected to begin earlier this year, but was delayed until permits were received in October and November.

Summer is a good time to remove the dam, as fish have moved away from the Patapsco River near the dam, she said.

"We needed to make sure we could start when key portions of the project are hitting when the fishery isn't there," she said.

McClain declined to give a final project cost, saying negotiations are continuing. Bids were between $13.6 million and $18.6 million, she said.

In addition to the NOAA grant, other costs are expected to be split between federal and state funding, with a $200,000 grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation, McClain said.

Dave Ferraro, treasurer of Friends of the Patapsco Valley State Park, an advocacy group, said the removal is needed. He said the dam is a safety hazard for people, particularly those unaware of the waters' dangers, and believes its removal will result in more opportunities for recreation.

There have been at least six deaths near the dam since 2005, according to McClain.

The 34-foot-high by 220-foot-long, state-owned dam was built in 1907 by the Ambursen Hydraulic Construction Co. so the Patapsco Electric Manufacturing Co. could provide electric power to Catonsville and Ellicott City. It stopped operating in 1932 and was sold to the state six years later.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Reps. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, all Democrats, praised the recommendation in an announcement of the grant recommendation on Tuesday.

"The removal of the Bloede Dam is a positive step forward in the restoration of the Patapsco River Valley and the Chesapeake Bay watershed," said Van Hollen, who will replace the outgoing Sen. Barbara Mikulski next month. "I applaud NOAA for taking action on this obsolete dam, which will protect lives, create jobs and expand recreational opportunities for Marylanders."

The grant is one of 11 recommended for NOAA's Coastal Ecosystem Resiliency Grants Program in 2016, in which the agency works with organizations on restoration projects. There were 53 projects considered. The Bloede Dam project was the only one chosen in Maryland. It is unclear when the funds will be released for the project.