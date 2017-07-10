Some riders in Catonsville and Arbutus decry bus route overhaul

Tonaija Holloway, 17, had been waiting in the rain at a Frederick Road bus stop Friday morning for 30 minutes.

The Catonsville resident has been taking the bus since she was 10, and uses it to get to her physical therapy class or her mom's house on Wilkens Avenue. The bus used to rarely arrive more than five minutes late, she said, but a route redesign state officials instituted last month has drastically increased her wait time.

"It has been coming an hour late, and I'm already late for my physical therapy class," Holloway said. "Right now it's just chaotic."

BaltimoreLink, Gov. Larry Hogan's sweeping transformation of regional bus routes added 12 high-frequency, color-coded bus routes running every 10 minutes downtown during peak hours, along with LocalLink buses that travel through neighborhoods less frequently.

The switch, which Hogan said in a press release was meant to meant to "fix Baltimore's broken transit system," also cut underused stops and created bus-only lanes to increase speed and efficiency.

But almost three weeks after the official rollout of the $135 million overhaul, several riders from Catonsville and Arbutus said that the new routes are plagued by long waits and confusing reroutes.

The biggest concern for Catonsville resident John Henry, 51, is how long it takes him to get to his job at Walmart, on Washington Boulevard, in Arbutus.

"Before they switched over to the CityLink I had to take one bus," he said, adding that it took 20 minutes. "Now it takes two [buses] to get to work and it takes an hour and 45 minutes."

At a town hall meeting in Baltimore officials held one week after the system's June 18 rollout, some riders disparaged the new system for putting their jobs in jeopardy, creating stress for senior citizens unable to reach their stops, or disrupting people's routines.

Acting MTA administrator Kevin Quinn told The Baltimore Sun last month that the rollout went "pretty smoothly," though the new system has to be fine-tuned to address problems as they arise.

The MTA held public hearings throughout the city and county prior to launching the system to gauge feedback, and Quinn told The Sun he was glad for the feedback because it improved services for the riders. The MTA did not respond to request for additional comment.

David McClure, president of Baltimore's Amalgamated Transit Union 1300 and an outspoken BaltimoreLink critic, said the changes are affecting residents of Baltimore city and county "drastically."

"You should not just do a complete overhaul of the system and shove it down the public's throat," he said.

McClure said it would be best to return to the old system — a decades-old one — and restore old stops.

"I'm receiving God knows how many calls from people who are very concerned about what's going on," he said.

Holloway said she believed the new system will get better with time, but for now the different route numbers are confusing for the entire community.

"Everybody's already used to the old ones, and now we've gotta get used to the new ones," she said.

Dist. 12 Del. Eric Ebersole, who represents Catonsville, said he's received complaints from his constituents about problems such as longer walks to bus stops and longer commutes, but that the negative feedback is "not atypical" after a transit switch.

Better connecting riders to city landmarks sounded like a good idea, he said, and time will tell if these issues are just growing pains, but some problems have to do with the method of transportation itself.

"It's a nice idea and it's a good looking logo and all that, but it's still just bus lines," he said.

And bus lines are subject to traffic, delays and the same complications they've always faced, Ebersole said, adding that the Red Line, the east-to-west light rail Hogan canceled in 2015 before creating the BaltimoreLink alternative, was more "forward-looking."

Arbutus resident Sean Grebos, 60, uses the bus to get to his doctor's appointments. The new routes are confusing, he said.

Grebos used to be able to catch the Route 35 bus — which is now LocalLink 56 and 76 and CityLink Yellow — every half hour and get wherever he needed to go, he said. Now, he often has to wait more than one hour and takes two or three buses in one journey.

"It used to be better," he said. "They should've left it the way it was."