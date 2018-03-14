Catonsville High students plan walkout to protest gun violence

Catonsville High School students plan to walk out of class today as part of the #Enough National School Walkout, organized by the Women’s March.

The walkout comes exactly a month after a Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. during which 14 students and 3 faculty members were killed. Students plan to walk outside at 10 a.m. and stay for 17 minutes, to honor the 17 people killed that day.

“This is not a protest of our school and should not be taken as a sign of disrespect,” Gabriella McLean, the 17-year-old senior class president, wrote in a letter to the administration on behalf of students participating in the walkout. “Instead, this protest is meant to call attention to the failure of our federal representatives to protect our youth.”

Madison Monaghan, 18, a senior at Catonsville High and one of about seven student organizers of the walkout, said the walkout has substantial support among people she knows.

School principal Matthew Ames said last week that students who participate in the walkout will not be disciplined, but that if they do not return to class after 17 minutes their parents will be contacted to let them know their child did not return to the school.

Teachers will take attendance before the 10 a.m. walkout, and will note which students do not return to class. Teachers who are not teaching during that time will guide students exiting the building and monitor them while they are outside, he said.

Police are sending a traffic officer to provide support to the School Resource Officer, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

If students opt to stay outside past the planned 17 minutes, Ames said, school officials will attempt to engage with the students, bringing them into some kind of open forum of conversation.

Monaghan said she hopes the walkout will result in stronger firearm restrictions, including in-depth background checks, a waiting period and an age restriction for those under 21.

“There are people who are 18 in this school,” she said. “That’s terrifying.”

The day after the Parkland shooting, she said, there was “a lot of anxiety” at Catonsville.

“I trust that if anything were to happen, we’d be safe,” she said, praising the School Resource Officer and the faculty. Still, she said: “It could happen anywhere.”

Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said last week that there will not be consequences for students who partcipate.

“Our goal is to provide a constructive way for students to exercise their first amendment rights and at the same time we want to use it as a teachable moment,” he wrote in a statement. “We suggested that principals create ways to have a discussion with the students about why they wanted to take part and what they hoped to learn and express from participating.”