Catonsville, Arbutus areas brave springtime snowstorm

The snow was coming down Wednesday morning and with school canceled, Catonsville families hunkered down inside – but Angela Horman’s 7-year-old son, Sam, had a fever.

Horman did not have a car with four-wheel drive, so she and Sam drove in the family minivan from their home in the Heritage neighborhood of Catonsville to Catonsville Pediatrics on Frederick Road.

After a checkup and a prescription, the family got back in the car to return home — and promptly got stuck trying to drive up the hill out of the parking lot.

Horman’s husband, Josh Horman, and neighbor Chris Manthorne came to the rescue; they got behind the car and gave it a push up the hill to get the family home.

“It doesn’t look like they’ve salted or plowed at all,” Angela Horman said. “And it’s still coming down.”

The snowstorm on Wednesday, the second day of spring, brought much of the Catonsville and Arbutus areas to a halt.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus closed, as did the Community College of Baltimore County. Baltimore County Public Schools were all closed as well.

Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said that the county has 550 employees and contractors out working on snow removal, using 450 pieces of equipment.

“Depending on when the snow ends, it could take a day or so to finish plowing,” Kobler said.

The plows will focus primarily on main roads, she said, such as Bloomsbury Avenue and Winters Lane. Secondary and neighborhood roads, she said, will be plowed after main roads are clear.

With this latest storm, Kobler said, the county has surpassed its $9 million snow removal budget. Funds to finish the job, she said, will come from the operating budget and undesignated surplus.

“Public safety is the top priority,” Kobler said. “We will continue to plow and salt until the job is done.”

Kobler said that so far, warm road temperatures have helped crews keep roads clear, but that the wet snow has the potential to down trees and power lines.

For power lines or trees that cause an immediate danger, Kobler recommended residents call 911. Otherwise, she said, they can call the Bureau of Highways at 410-887-3560 or report it online at Baltimore County Stormfighter.

Non-emergency county offices are closed, as are libraries, senior centers and government health clinics.

Public hearings scheduled for today are cancelled, Kobler said. A public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding the county’s ten-year solid waste management plan is postponed to March 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Trash pickup, Kobler said, will happen as scheduled “when and where conditions permit.” She said residents are advised to put their trash out as scheduled — if crews are unable to pick it up, she said, they will come back for it later.

Horman said three of her four children will spend the day sledding near their home — Sam, with the fever, is disappointed he cannot go outside too, she said.

Food Truck Wednesday at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department was canceled, and restaurants like Sorrentos of Arbutus announced on Facebook that they would be closed.

Double T Diner in Catonsville was open at 11 a.m. and had about 40 customers, on-duty manager Nick Daniels said, describing it as “not busy, but not dead.”

The restaurant, Daniels said, was short-staffed, with only four wait staff able to make it in during the storm.

Daniels said when the shift changes at 2:45 p.m., the restaurant will evaluate whether to stay open based on how many employees are able to get there.

“If the weather is good, we will be open,” Daniels said. “If it’s bad, probably not.”