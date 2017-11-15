Minding the gap: Educators work to address SAT disparities in southwest county schools

Woodlawn High School entices students to attend after school SAT preparation sessions by offering T-shirts, snacks and a chance to go on a “dream college” field trip, Principal Georgina Aye said.

Farther south at Lansdowne High, Principal Ken Miller said a SAT marketing committee plasters the school with posters and brochures featuring colleges and listing the minimum scores needed on the standardized test that colleges use as a factor in deciding whether to admit students.

“We’re working with families that unfortunately are sometimes in a real bind,” Miller said. “Do they see the value in the SAT, when they are working to help support their families, struggling just day to day?

“That’s where the sales part of the SAT has to come in,” Miller said.

Between Lansdowne and Woodlawn at Catonsville High, Principal Matt Ames said that “probably about 10 years ago” they would have had to market the SAT to students — “but it’s not that way anymore.”

“Kids know about it,” Ames said.

The most recent SAT scores from the four public high schools in southwest Baltimore County straddled the state average in the 2016-2017 school year, according to statistics provided by the Baltimore County Public School System. Two schools scored above average, two were below.

And they also illustrated what education equity researchers observe nationwide: Schools with large populations of low-income students and students of color face an uphill battle in preparing their students for the SAT — a test some educators consider an important indicator of college readiness, and that is one factor college admissions officers use when screening applicants.

“There’s achievement gaps — pretty large ones — on the SAT,” said Gail Sunderman, director of the Maryland Equity Project at the University of Maryland College of Education in College Park.

A gap in readiness

At Lansdowne and Woodlawn, where more than half of students are nonwhite, and county statistics show a majority receive free and reduced-price meals, or FARMs, one indicator of an area’s family income levels, students scored below the state and county averages.

The average student in Maryland scored 528 points out of a possible 800 on the reading and writing portion of the SAT, and 518 points on the math section. In Baltimore County those numbers are slightly lower, at 506 on language and 491 on math.

At Lansdowne, where 54 percent of students receive free- or reduced-price lunch and almost 60 percent are students of color, students scored 445 in reading and writing and 432 on the math section.

Woodlawn students averaged lower, at 427 in reading and 409 in math. Nearly 60 percent of the school’s population is on free or reduced lunch, and 3 percent of students at Woodlawn are white, according to Maryland Department of Education statistics.

College Board, which administers the SAT, considers students “college and career ready" if they meet score benchmarks of more than 480 for reading and writing and 530 for math, standards not met for the average student at Lansdowne and Woodlawn.

By contrast, Catonsville High students, on average whiter and wealthier than their neighbors, scored an average of 532 in reading and 522 in math — higher than the state and county averages, and well past the benchmark for college readiness.

The Western School of Technology, a magnet high school in Catonsville, outscored the other three schools— students scored an average of 572 on the reading and writing portion of the test, and 570 on the math.

Causes and solutions

The gaps between southwest area schools mirror differences in SAT scores by race in Maryland.

A College Board report shows that 65 percent of white Maryland students met readiness benchmarks in 2017. Thirty-seven percent of Hispanic and Latino students and 21 percent of black students met that same mark.

Sunderman said achievement gaps stem from differences in resources that take root long before children enter school.

Once they are older, Sunderman said, “students tend to make equal progress with their more [advantaged] peers. But they are starting lower.”

Sunderman said research shows that the demographic makeup of a school can matter more than one’s family background, in part because school resources can vary, even in the same school district.

“It’s not always just the amount of money,” Sunderman said. “It’s access to better teachers, teachers who may stay longer, who have more experience. It’s access to your peers.”

Abby Beytin, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said helping poorer students succeed is “not a simple equation” of moving talented teachers to struggling schools.

“It really is providing teachers with smaller class sizes, providing them with adults to help out, so they can really start leveling that playing field,” Beytin said, adding that those resources are lacking in Baltimore County and nationwide.

“Everyone talks about how important public education is,” Beytin said. “But when push comes to shove, we ask for the money for it, and it’s not there.”

Recognizing achievement gaps on other standardized tests, the State Board of Education recently voted to give schools with large numbers of minority and low-income students lower targets on statewide tests. By 2030, high-performing schools will be expected to have higher percentages of students who pass the statewide tests than low-performing schools.

Though the achievement gap between black and white Lansdowne students appears to be closing, Miller said, he is working to keep the school’s growing Hispanic population from falling behind.

At Lansdowne, English as a Second Language, or ESOL, is a major aspect of improving SAT scores, Miller said, saying teachers have to use visual clues and other alternatives so students still learning English will not lag behind in learning content.

Another challenge at Lansdowne, Miller said, is helping students and parents, especially those that did not attend college, understand how the SAT fits into a student’s future goals — a responsibility he said falls on the shoulders of guidance counselors.

Aye, at Woodlawn, said the school starts teaching students how the SAT fits into their goals starting freshman year — a strategy she said has lead to 94 percent of eligible juniors taking the SAT last spring.

When Woodlawn students get their scores, she said, teachers sit with them and their parents to explain what the scores mean and what skills they should work on to succeed next time.

Miller said he measures Lansdowne’s success on the differences between a student’s score on the PSAT, a preliminary assessment test, and their SAT score.

Miller provided statistics showing that this year’s seniors increased their combined scores by nearly 70 points since they took the PSAT in 10th grade.