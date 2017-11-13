Quirk to run for third term on County Council

Councilman Tom Quirk will run for a third term on the Baltimore County Council.

“I’m very much a goal-oriented type of individual,” Quirk, a Democrat, said. “There are specific things I want to accomplish before I hand the baton to someone else.”

Quirk, 48, filed for re-election last Monday. He said he does not plan to kick off his campaign until March or April next year.

If re-elected, Quirk said his goals include encouraging redevelopment at Security Square Mall, overseeing a controversial renovation at Lansdowne High School, turning the former Catonsville Elementary School building into a community center and developing the campus surrounding Spring Grove Hospital Center.

Since 2010, Quirk, a financial planner, has represented District 1, which covers southwest Baltimore County, stretching from Woodlawn to Baltimore Highlands.

Quirk last won the seat in 2014, winning against Republican Al Nalley with 60 percent of the vote. He served as chairman of the County Council in 2013 and was elected chairman again this year.

The councilman pointed to the county’s investment in southwest area schools as his “number one accomplishment,” saying that on his watch the area has gotten $300 million from the county for renovating and air conditioning schools.

No one has come forward yet to challenge Quirk in the 2018 primary or general elections, and he is the first incumbent on the seven-seat council to file for re-election. The filing deadline for candidates is Feb. 28 next year.

Council members earn $62,500 annually for a four-year term, while the chairman earns $70,000. The position is considered part-time and members can hold outside jobs. The council members are not term limited.