Reporters honored by regional press association for stories in Catonsville Times, Arbutus Times

The Maryland Delaware D.C. Press Association gave a nod to three reporters for their 2017 work in the Catonsville Times and Arbutus Times at their annual conference last week.

The Catonsville Times received three first-place awards and one second-place award. The Arbutus Times received two first-place awards and one second-place award.

Judges from the New Mexico Press Association chose the winners of the awards, which were presented at the association’s News with Integrity and Excellence in Journalism Conference on Friday in Annapolis.

The association’s annual contest, governed its Editorial and Advertising Committees, admitted nearly 2,200 entries from 62 member publications among 94 categories. There are eight divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily and non-daily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation.

The Catonsville and Arbutus Times both competed in Division F, which consists of non-daily newspapers with a circulation of less than 10,000.

The Catonsville and Arbutus Times individual awards were:

Continuing coverage, first place, Libby Solomon, for “Lansdowne High School renovation”

Local government, first place, Libby Solomon, for “Riding the Rails: Halethorpe evolves as a hub for commuters”

Arts and entertainment reporting, second place, Libby Solomon, for “Well Suited: Santas prepared to spread Christmas spirit”

General news story, first place, Jon Bleiweis, for “'Kitten season' brings demand for foster families for animals in Baltimore County”

Wild card: Trump’s impact on communities, first place, Libby Solomon, for “Catonsville immigration forum cancelled after threats of protests”

Business reporting, second place, Mina Haq, for “Water to table: With summer in full swing, the crab business steams on”

Religion reporting, first place, Jon Bleiweis, for “The future of the church: Congregations in Baltimore County adapting to changing times, society”