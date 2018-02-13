State Del. Lam to run for Senate seat

Del. Clarence Lam will run for the District 12 seat in the Maryland legislature being vacated by longtime state Sen. Edward Kasemeyer.

The decision to run, Lam said, was made in collaboration with the other two delegates who represent the district, Terri Hill and Eric Ebersole.

“What was a priority to us was to make sure the district would be well-represented and well-served in the future, and that we continue to function as a collaborative team,” Lam said.

Lam, 37, a Democrat and a physician from Columbia, has served as a state legislator since 2014.

His candidacy fcomes after Kasemeyer’s surprise announcement last week that he will not seek re-election. The Democrat served more than 30 years in the legislature, and was previously planning to run for another term.

“You just sense it’s the right time to move on,” Kasemeyer, 72, told The Baltimore Sun. “I wanted to do it while I still felt good about my performance.”

“Kasemeyer left a long legacy of service for the district,” Lam said.

District 12 covers parts of Howard and Baltimore counties, stretching from Columbia and Elkridge to Catonsville, Arbutus and Lansdowne.

The decision to put Lam forward as a candidate was made collectively and announced in a joint press release.

“It’s important to keep the team together,” Lam said. “It’s important for the district to see that they have unified representation amongst legislators that enjoy working with each other.”

Hill and Ebersole did not immediately respond for comment.

Nobody else has filed as a candidate for the Senate seat.

If he is elected to the seat, Lam said he will focus on the environment, transportation and affordable health care.

Lam, Ebersole and Hill, also Democrats, had planned to pool resources and materials.

Two Republicans — Bob Cockey and Michael Russell — have filed their candidacy for the House for District 12, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

The incumbent delegates, however, said in the press release that they are looking for a candidate to support in Lam’s place – one that will be an “asset to the team” of Democrats.

“We are actively seeking an individual who will be an effective legislator to join the team,” Lam said. The delegates plan to meet with people over the next two weeks ahead of the Feb. 27 filing deadline.

“I wouldn’t say we have the luxury of time right now,” Lam said.