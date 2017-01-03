As Congress returns, Rep. Cummings prepares for new era

Elijah Cummings considers himself an optimist.

The 10-term Democratic congressman, a Baltimore-born son of a laborer who honed his political skills during 13 years as a Maryland state delegate, returns to the 115th Congress this week amid a sea change in Washington, with a polarizing Republican about to enter the White House and the GOP in control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Even when it comes to Donald Trump — a figure Cummings has sharply criticized and questioned in recent weeks — he holds out hope that the president-elect will do what he considers to be the right thing.

"I've said it 50 million times. I want the president to do well," he said. "When I say I want him to do well I say I want him to do well by the American people. I'm waiting to see what's going to happen."

Cummings, during an interview before Christmas in his Catonsville office, said Trump could do right when it comes to infrastructure, supporting improvements to the area's roads and bridges.

Pointing out a bridge nearby on Frederick Road that spans the Baltimore Beltway, Cummings said one of his proudest accomplishments is the $30 million in federal funding he's brought to Baltimore County in the last year for road work.

Yet some of the projects Cummings champions for his district — supporting a stable federal workforce at the Social Security headquarters in Woodlawn, along with health-care and Social Security benefits for his constituents — could be in jeopardy.

Others — such as mass transit and road projects — could fare well if the president-elect convinces a skeptical Congress to carry through on a pledge to invest billions in shoring up the nation's failing infrastructure.

When the president spells out his proposals for infrastructure, Cummings said he will ask one question: At what price?

Cummings wants to ensure projects in his district, which covers parts of Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City, continue to receive federal support, citing the announcement last month of a $1 million grant for a project to remove the Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River.

Two years ago, Cummings called the Red Line project, a proposed 14-mile light rail line connecting Woodlawn and East Baltimore a "once-in-a-lifetime project." The transit line, with $900 million in federal funding earmarked, was rejected by Gov. Larry Hogan and remains in limbo.

"Development of the Red Line is still the best way to connect all of Baltimore's residents to jobs that can lift them into the middle class, and anything else will be inadequate," said Cummings, who has been critical of Hogan's $135 million plan to redo the city's bus system.

Cummings hopes Trump will be true to his word when he says he won't touch Medicare or Social Security, but was "disheartened" when Trump nominated U.S. Rep. Tom Price, a Georgia Republican, as the nation's top health official.

"Congressman Price has made it no secret that he wants to gut both Social Security and Medicare," he said. "My constituents paid into these programs and I will not be silent in the face of Republican attempts to cut them."

Growing influence

As Cummings' profile in Congress has grown, including being selected as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, he has more opportunities to raise awareness about issues that concern him on a local or national level, said Todd Eberly, an associate professor of political science and public policy at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

Cummings said he is proud of recognizing the intersection of national and local issues.

In recent weeks, he has spoken out on the president-elect's potential conflicts of interest, the reported interference from Russia in the 2016 presidential election and the water crisis in Flint, Mich.

"It is my duty, it is my responsibility, to speak out on these issues," Cummings said. "If I didn't, I would consider it legislative malpractice."

In the Flint water situation, where high concentrations of lead are in the drinking water, Cummings "is calling for awareness and safeguards so it wouldn't happen in any city," Eberly said. "He's never struck me as someone who was just trying to bring attention on himself."

Al Mendelsohn, chairman of the Baltimore County Republican Party, said Cummings does a great job being the voice for the far left of the Democratic party. He also commended the congressman for being a "settling voice" after riots in Baltimore City after the death of Freddie Gray.

"He seems that he's much more interested in being a national voice than a local voice," Mendelsohn said.

But in a heavily Democratic district, he said Cummings does not need to worry much about his Republican constituents.

"I'm one of his voters but the books are cooked," Mendelsohn said. "Republicans don't have a chance in his district and that's how he treats it."

Eberly said the district has shifted in recent years to include more of the Democrat-heavy Baltimore City.

"It's how they have to look in order to create an advantage to one party," he said.

All politics is local

"I think Elijah Cummings understands that some of the big picture political issues also can have a real local impact," said Chris Van Hollen, a fellow Democrat who replaces Barbara Mikulski in the Senate and was a congressman from Montgomery County who worked with Cummings. "I think there is a connection there."

Cummings said he comes to his Catonsville office, one of three in his district, about once a month. He shares the Frederick Road space with County Councilman Tom Quirk, a Democrat who represents southwest Baltimore County.

Quirk said he'll direct his constituents to Cummings' office when they have federal issues, such as passport issues, problems with the United States Postal Service or immigration.