The circus comes to Woodlawn, with 'a new vibe'

When the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus turned out the spotlights for good last month after more than 140 years, it left a void that smaller troupes are rushing to fill.

"They outlasted everything — television shows, radio shows, Broadway shows — they had a great run," said Hank Ernest of UniverSoul Circus, a 24-year-old traveling show that opened a three-week run last week in Woodlawn. "We're looking forward to taking their place among the top circuses in the country."

UniverSoul, founded in 1993 by Baltimore native Cedric Walker, is one of about 20 active national touring circuses remaining in the United States, according to a circus historian.

The 37 shows scheduled in Baltimore County are among the 540 UniverSoul has in 16 cities this year, primarily near large urban markets with diverse populations, Ernest said.

Walker, once a promoter for the Jackson Five who helped organize the Fresh Festivals rap music tour, and produced gospel plays "Wicked Ways" and "A Good Man is Hard to Find," staged his first circus in 1994 in the parking lot of the Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta.

"The vision was to explore the various talents other than singing and dancing that black performers had to offer," Walker said in a promotional statement. "Our journey began in libraries, researching African American entertainment from the turn of the century until today."

Since Universoul's founding, the show has remained in the upper echelon of touring circuses, said Richard Flint, a retired historian from Baltimore and a past president of the Circus Historical Society, a nonprofit promoting the history and culture of the circus since 1939.

Flint said the number of circuses has been on the decline for the last 15 years, falling victim to tighter regulations, rising costs, protests over the use of wild animals, and fewer fraternal groups existing to sponsor shows.

In circus circles, Atlanta-based UniverSoul is known for its strong and receptive audiences, Flint said.

Flint said today's circuses are tailoring their performances to ethnic groups that have a strong cultural appreciation for the shows, such as Circo Hermanos Vazquez, a Texas-based circus that primarily attracts a Latin audience.

A UniverSoul show can be a tough ticket to find, if it's not bought in advance, Flint said.

"In a sense, the African American community has a strong church tradition and responsive church services," he said. "It shows up in other aspects of culture."

'Swagged out clowns'

The challenge for UniverSoul is to evolve and reconsider what is "fun" in order to remain relevant in a time when cellphones provide instant entertainment, said Ernest, a UniverSoul spokesman. It includes making the show more interactive and having performers get closer to the audience.

"The audience is demanding," he said. "We can't rest on our laurels. We can't be what we were 10 years ago."

To address that, Walker and UniverSoul scouts search the world for talent, including groups that had never performed in circuses or in the country.

Newer acts include Caribbean Dynasty, a Caribbean dance team from Trinidad and Tobago, Shenyang Silks, 10 acrobats from Shenyang, China, and Bek, a horseback rider from Kyrgyzstan.

In recent years, the circus changed its traditional motorcycle act — with a rider in a large ball —to one where the bike flies through the air with the rider performing stunts. The circus has to reconfigure its seating to add a ramp for the stunt.

"We grow with the times. We don't sit still," Ernest said. "We cast a wider net every year for the great circus performers in the world. That's a continuous process."

Ira Smith, who performs as Fresh the Clown, is part of the Detroit-based Fresh the Clowns act. He described the group as "swagged out clowns," who defy the conventional look. The hip-hop dancers wear slim-fit clothes, sunglasses and name-brand shoes. They've traded the traditional afro wigs for more modern rainbow hair styles.

"It was basically something different," he said. "We've seen all the clowns in the circus and we wanted to switch something up. We switched it up by our style. [We] bring a new vibe of clown into the circus."

Preserving tradition

Animals remain a part of UniverSoul shows and include horses, zebras, camels and elephants, Ernest said.

A group from the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals plans to protest the circus during its stay near the Security Square Mall venue.

Demonstrators, including some wearing animal mascot costumes, will urge the public to steer clear of circus performances involving animals, said Tricia Lebkuecher, a PETA staff organizer.

Flint, the circus historian, said having animals in the circus can show the audience the "remarkable things" an animal can do up close, compared to seeing them at the zoo, where they live in a recreated environment and often sleep.

Flint believes animal rights protestors had a role in the downfall of Ringling.

Government agencies regularly conduct inspections of the show's animals and review their care, Ernest said.

"We must do well by our animals not because the government tells us to, but it's because we know it's important for the longevity of the circus and the longevity of the animals," he said.

The circus also issued a statement last week in response to the PETA protests.

"We care about the well-being of each of the animals that travels with and performs in our shows, and we regard all of them as valued members of our performing cast delivering high quality, family friendly entertainment that brings joy, happiness and laughter to audiences around the world," it read in part.

Baltimore County's animal services officers or veterinarians conduct inspections of all animals, their housing and paperwork upon arrival into the county and make periodic checks during their stay, said Monique Lyle, a county spokeswoman.

Lyle said last week's pre-inspection of the animals — which covered food and water supplies, bedding, emergency medical plans, valid permits for exotic animals and liability insurance — went well.

The single-troupe show, with 11 acts, lasts about two hours under a 2,200-seat tent. Before the stop in Baltimore County, UniverSoul was in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., outside New York City. It will pack up and move to the grounds of FedEx Field in Landover, the Washington Redskins stadium, for a one-month engagement starting June 22.