After 2017 fire, Blue Iris Flowers coming back Catonsville

More than a year after a fire destroyed her Catonsville shop, Blue Iris Flowers owner Allison Glascock will reopen a new shop on Frederick Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 16.

“I am so excited,” Glascock said. “It’s going to feel like we’re home.”

After the Feb. 6 fire last year, Glascock opened Blue Iris in a temporary shop, the former Riedel’s Flowers in Arbutus, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Glascock will continue operating out of that location until April 12, when she will close to move to the new location, according to a Blue Iris Facebook post.

Blue Iris will move into the former MetroPCS space at 918 Frederick Road, about a block away from where the business was formerly located.

Since the day of the fire, Glascock has said it was her goal to go back to Catonsville.

“Arbutus has been great,” Glascock said. “But when you’re displaced from somewhere last minute, it’s just not the same.”

“We just think it’s wonderful to have Blue Iris back,” said Teal Cary, director of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce. “We need a Frederick Road florist.”

Cary said that two years ago, the Chamber awarded Glascock with the “Retailer of the Year” award, because of quality service and Glascock’s efforts to fix up the old building before it was destroyed by fire.

The two-alarm fire last year started in the basement and burned through the upper levels of the more than 100-year-old three-story building, Baltimore County Fire Department Battalion Chief Blaine Kurrle told the Baltimore Sun last year. The building was empty at the time and no one was injured.

Cary said she will bring the ribbon and the big scissors for the ribbon cutting, taking place at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 16.

Glascock said that after the ceremony, the shop will be open for business throughout the day. Then in the evening, sometime after about 6 p.m., she said the shop will host an open house celebration with wine and snacks.

The shop is known for its fresh-cut flowers, and Glascock said this time of year she is busiest filling wedding orders.

Shoppers familiar with Blue Iris will see some new products, Glascock said, including locally or U.S.-made gift items, air plants, greeting cards and jewelry.

Looking forward, Glascock hopes to stock a wider selection of easy-care indoor plants, like succulents and cacti.

Glascock praised the Chamber and the Catonsville community for making her return possible.

“Honestly, the entire community of Catonsville has rallied around us,” Glascock said. “People who we’ve never met before found us and rallied around us over the past year – following us to Arbutus, sticking by us, just generally being there for us.”

“We’re excited to be back,” Glascock said.