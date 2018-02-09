Blue Iris Flowers to move back to Catonsville

On Feb. 6, Allison Glascock, owner of Blue Iris Flowers, marked a dark anniversary: One year before, her Catonsville shop, which she had owned since 2011, was destroyed in an early-morning fire.

Two days later, Blue Iris had a brighter announcement: The shop, which has been working out of a temporary space in Arbutus, will move back to Catonsville this spring.

“Every day, we’ve been counting down until we could get back into Catonsville,” Glascock said.

For the past year, Blue Iris has been operating on Linden Avenue in Arbutus, in the former location of Riedel’s Flowers.

The shop will move into the former MetroPCS space at 918 Frederick Road, Blue Iris wrote in a Facebook post.

“We were just really heartbroken about the fire, the timing was just terrible for her,” said Teal Cary, director of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce. “We’re just excited to have her back.”

“Catonsville is definitely missing having a florist right on Frederick Road,” Cary added.

A reopening date will be announced after Valentine’s Day, which Glascock said is the shop’s busiest time of year.