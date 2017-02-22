From craft brewpubs to small batches at home, beer is blooming in Catonsville area

It wasn't the trails for hiking and biking, or the "music city" moniker, that brought Kevin Taylor to Catonsville. It was the beer.

Catonsville's home brewing community attracted Taylor, a 38-year-old oceanographer at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He bought a house in Catonsville in October.

Taylor has been home brewing for about a decade. He started when he was living in Alaska and noticed there weren't many good beers around.

"The easiest thing to do was make your own," he said.

As craft brewing rises in popularity, more people are trying their hand at making beer.

The region is poised to become a bigger beer destination, as the international beverage conglomerate Diageo last month announced a $50 million plan to open a Guinness brewery and tourist attraction in Relay as soon as this fall.

"Brewing, from the very beginning of the process when the grains are malted all the way to what you put in your glass, is a completely human controlled process," said Josh Dix, a 37-year-old home brewer from Catonsville who has made beer for about eight years. "It fascinates me that there are so many steps along the way that a person can manipulate or change to make the final product."

Taylor and Dix are members of the Chesapeake Real Ale Brewers Society, a club of about 55 home brewers that started in 1981 and meets at the Heavy Seas Beer brewery in Halethorpe.

Each month, the home brewers meet and bring beers to enter into a competition. The theme of the competition varies from month-to-month, from different styles of beer to the use of specific ingredients.

Several members of the group live in Catonsville, including its president, Joe O'Keefe, a 53-year-old program manager for the Defense Department.

"People like making their own creations," he said. "It's a nice hobby and you get to share it with people."

Nearby breweries have been supportive of home brewers, Taylor said.

"That can be your pipeline," he said.

One of the largest and longest lasting craft breweries in Maryland is in Halethorpe. The Clipper City Brewing Co., home to Heavy Seas Beer, was started in 1995.

Its head brewer, Henry Jager, said all nine brewers on staff have experience home brewing.

Jager, 30, started home brewing while studying environmental science at the University of Colorado about nine years ago. After graduating, he wanted to enter the industry.

"I just realized how much I really loved it," he said, adding he continues to brew beer at home in his spare time. "You find something you love and you just kind of keep coming back to it."

For home brewers, the ability to make beer provides a chance to be more creative.

"[It's] taking it past your run-of-the-mill beer and going to what you'd like to see in the store," Taylor said.

Taylor likes to brew with local ingredients as often as possible, he said. He recently brewed an oatmeal stout with cold-brew coffee from Thread in Baltimore and aged on local cocoa nibs from Jinji, a Baltimore-based chocolatier.

The amount of time it takes to brew a beer from start to in a glass varies on the style, he said. He allocated eight weeks to brew the oatmeal stout.

When the beer is completed, home brewers will either bottle their product to share with others or use a kegerator, a refrigerated unit that allows the serving of draft beer through taps, just like at a bar.

There are about 1.2 million home brewers in the United States, with two-thirds of them beginning in 2005 or later, according to a 2013 survey commissioned by the American Homebrewers Association. Homebrewers produce more than 2 million barrels of beer a year, which is about 1 percent of the market.

Craft beer made up for $22.3 billion of the $105.9 billion beer market in 2015, which is about a 12.2 percent share, according to the Brewers Association, a national trade organization. It's an increase from 5.7 percent in 2011 and 11 percent in 2014.

"People are excited to meet with owners, proprietors and producers," said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland, a 21-year-old nonprofit trade group. "They like knowing the people who are producing the products they love."

As of 2015, there are 60 craft breweries in Maryland, an increase from 25 in 2011 and 40 in 2014, according to the association. The breweries produced a combined 258,926 barrels of beer in 2015. A barrel of beer is equal to 31 gallons, or about 330 12-ounce bottles.

Heavy Seas produces about 50,000 barrels of beer per year, according to a spokesperson.

There are 1.4 breweries for every 100,000 people over the age of 21 in the state, which ranks 34th in the nation, according to the state trade group.

Jager sees home brewing as a good access point for people to learn about the process and how different ingredients affect the brewing process.

To get started, Jager said it would take an initial investment of less than $200 to get a starter kit.

He views home brewers as colleagues, rather than competition, he said, adding he's now able to have in-depth conversations with more people about specific ingredients, techniques or styles.

"I think it's a great way for people to educate themselves and get experience," he said. "Then you go and try your favorite brewery's [beer] and pick it apart."