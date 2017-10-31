Center Court bar in Arbutus to reopen after 'full renovation'

Center Court, a bar and liquor store that has been a fixture of Arbutus for more than a half-century, is scheduled to reopen in November after four months of renovations.

“They’re gonna think it’s a whole new building,” said Christopher Yi, whose family business, Elite Center LLC, bought the bar from longtime owner Shirley McCumbey in 2014. “It’s a full renovation, from the floorboards to the roof.”

The bar at 5507 Selma Avenue will feature wine colored walls, dark stained hardwood floors and dark epoxy-stained countertops, Yi said. The owners also updated the bathrooms and fixtures, such as plumbing and air conditioning, and installed a large walk-in refrigerator for the attached packaged goods store.

“We wanted to improve the building, to have it be like an upscale, modernized facility,” he said.

“The building was way overdue for an update,” he added.

The owners also are leasing space next door to a fresh seafood restaurant, which will cater to bar customers, Yi said.

Arbutus resident Laura Foerster Puglisi said she hopes the renovation will provide an economic spark for the area.

“I hope that it’ll uplift the area and force some other businesses to kind of follow suit,” Puglisi said.

Puglisi, who has lived in Arbutus for 15 years, said the bar has been less popular since the new management took over.

Pete Kriscumas, an aide to County Councilman Tom Quirk who focuses on the Arbutus area, expressed a similar sentiment.

“I know in previous years, Center Court kind of wasn’t an atmosphere where a lot of patrons seemed to want to go,” Kriscumas said. “I think a renovation there is huge for the community.”

“Everybody likes new,” Kriscumas added. “Everybody likes to check out the new place.”

New features included in the renovation, Puglisi said, may bring her back into Center Court.

“A clean, friendly environment, good customer service, good food, good price points, good happy hours,” she said. “Everything you want in your small town local bar.”

Yi said the bar has six new televisions so guests can watch sports games alongside a beer.

“We’re mainly drawing it to be a neighborhood central location,” Yi said. “Center Court — that place has been there for years and years.” The renovation, he said, will be a continuation of that neighborhood tradition.

The building has been closed since June, during which time contractor TNS Construction has renovated the building, Yi said.

The owners do not plan to significantly change the drink selections or prices. “We don’t want to draw away any old clientele,” Yi said.

Yi said the owners do not have an official opening date because the building must have a final inspection before it can reopen, but that he expects to hold a grand opening in the first few weeks of November.

“I think it’ll be something that’s good for the community,” Puglisi said. “Onward and upward.”