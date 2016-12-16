Cause of plastics company fire in Baltimore Highlands remains undetermined

The cause of the three-alarm fire that heavily damaged Adell Plastics earlier this fall may never be determined, according to Baltimore County police.

Investigators have yet to find any cause for the Baltimore Highlands blaze, which firefighters battled over two days in October.

"That question may never be answered," said police spokesman Cpl. John Wachter in an email.

The fire started Oct. 4 at the company's warehouse, in the 4500 block of Annapolis Road. The warehouse was filled with cardboard boxes and other unknown materials, and quickly escalated, according to police.

Police said damages were estimated at $11 million.

All employees were able to safely escape the building. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Parts of the building's walls collapsed in the intense heat and fire crews stayed on the scene for two days before smoldering spots were extinguished. At the height of the blaze, some 200 firefighters were on the scene.

County building engineers ruled the building unsafe. Demolition crews had to dismantle the building so firefighters can get to the seat of the fire.

Adell owner Arthur Dellheim, in an email to the industry publication Plastics News, said work from Baltimore will be handled at its other operations, a polymers plant in Petersburg, W.Va., and a compounding facility in Denham Springs, La.

The company, in business for nearly 60 years, is a plastics compounder, blending plastics and chemicals to produce specific products and raw materials for a number of industries, including auto parts manufacturers and electronics, according to its product literature.

Dellheim could not be reached for comment and customer-service representatives have not responded to requests for information.

There is generally not going to be a dispute about a fire-related loss under standard commercial property insurance policies, according to Michael Barry, vice president of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute, an industry-funded nonprofit consumer education organization based in New York.

Companies may have policies in place in event of a catastrophe, Barry said. A commercial property insurance policy usually covers a structure and its contents. Business interruption coverage can cover whatever productivity came out of the building, including employee wages.

Information about the privately held Adell Plastics' insurance coverage was not available.