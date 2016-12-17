Volunteers lay wreaths for veterans at Baltimore National Cemetery in Catonsville

More than 100 volunteers trudged through the frozen ground of Baltimore National Cemetery near Catonsville on Saturday to place thousands of wreaths on the graves of American soldiers.

The ceremony was part of the national Wreaths Across America effort, recognizing veterans and their service. The group at the cemetery off Frederick Road laid about 3,000 donated wreaths after a brief ceremony that included the Pledge of Allegiance and a playing of taps on a trumpet. Similar events were also held in Anne Arundel and Harford counties.

"We've got over 44,000 brave men and women here that have given their all in service to their country," said Lt. Col. Sherry McManus of the Maryland Wing Civil Air Patrol, who organized the Baltimore National Cemetery event. "Our goal today is to remember these guys — men and women — for what they've done for us so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have here in our country."

Bill Elliott, a former Navy midshipman who is a member of the Scottish-American Military Society, wore a kilt and high socks as he laid a ceremonial wreath for those troops who died while missing in action or prisoners of war.

He acknowledged that the outfit left his bare knees chilly, but he drove from Frederick for the ceremony — the weather wasn't going to keep him away.

"We are here today to honor our veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and to give them a little bit of remembrance here at holiday time," Elliott said.

McManus said she considered postponing or canceling Saturday's ceremony because of the freezing rain. She said the crowd was smaller than in previous years, but she knew many of the volunteers would come to pay their respects — weather or not.

"I told everyone, it doesn't matter what Old Man Winter and Mother Nature send our way. The show must go on," she said.

Darcie Bowers and Brian Meehan of Catonsville brought their sons Rowan Meehan, 2; Brandon Bowers, 13; and Michael Bowers, 15, to the event. They said it was important to show them the meaning of service.

"We were a little nervous about the weather and the roads this morning, but I'm so glad we came today," Darcie Bowers said. "It's been a great experience for everybody."

Brian Meehan was one of several who said braving the icy roads on a bitterly cold Saturday was nothing compared to the sacrifices some of the soldiers had made for their country. He noted: "The weather wasn't very nice when those boys were in the forests in Germany fighting for our freedom."

Michael Taylor, 57, and his daughter, Jennifer, 15, of Odenton, agreed.

"We realize the sacrifices that all of these individuals have made over the history of time for this great nation," Michael Taylor said. "The little bit of sacrifice we made this morning — in traveling in the traffic and ice and everything to get here — it pales in comparison."

Gerard Novak of Dundalk and his daughter, Janine, laid their wreaths in memory of family members who served in the military, though they aren't buried at Baltimore National Cemetery.

"I figured this is a time for me to pay tribute not only to these people here but also to my father and my uncles," Gerard Novak said.

Carlos Alvelo, a retired Army sergeant first class and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville, brought six of his students to show them the value of service.

"Serving others is not a burden — it's actually something you should take pride in," he said. "Sacrifices are made for where we live today."

