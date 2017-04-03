Baltimore County Council moves to repeal stun gun ban

The Baltimore County Council on Monday voted to repeal a county ban on stun guns.

In 2009 the county banned Tasers and other types of stun guns for personal use. But in 2016 a U.S. Supreme Court ruling suggested that Second Amendment protections extend to stun guns, and a group of area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging local bans in Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City.

Howard County lifted its ban in February in response to the suit; Baltimore officials are considering similar action.

At its Monday meeting in Towson, the Baltimore County Council voted unanimously to lift the ban, according to Council Chairman Tom Quirk. County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is expected to sign the repeal into law.

County police stopped enforcing the ban in April 2016 after the Supreme Court ruling, according to court filings.

