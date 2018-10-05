Catonsville, Bel Air men prosecuted on child pornography charges

A 33-year-old Catonsville man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of child pornography that officials said he had obtained using computers at a public library, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Gary Keith Pinkowski Jr. used a USB drive to access child pornography using the public computers at a library. Prosecutors said the drive contained a file that ran software permitting anonymous communication on the web.

The library computer would not allow downloads, so Pinkowski used a digital camera to take videos or pictures of the computer screen, prosecutors said.

Officials alleged that Pinkowski had photographed a 6-year-old boy taking a shower in his swim trunks in a stall at a pool. Federal prosecutors said he admitted reaching under a partition between shower stalls. The boy reported it to his father, prosecutors said, and staff at the pool provided a description to police, who found Pinkowski near a men’s shelter. Police found memory cards from a camera as well as the USB drive that contained child pornography, according to prosecutors.

If the judge agrees with the plea agreement, Pinkowski could be sentenced to 24 years in prison, prosecutors said. Pinkowski was previously convicted of sex offenses in Maryland and Delaware.

In addition, officials said Jeffrey R. Forwood, 49, of Bel Air was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Forwood had used a file-sharing program to distribute 38 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover law enforcement officer.

A forensic examination of Forwood’s computer revealed more than 200 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

