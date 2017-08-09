Halethorpe sailor who died in USS Fitzgerald collision buried at Arlington cemetery

Xavier Martin of Halethorpe, a 24-year-old Navy sailor who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald in June, was buried Wednesday afternoon at Arlington National Cemetery.

Daneace Jeffery, Martin’s aunt, said about 100 friends and family traveled from across the country to attend the ceremony. Five Naval men and women from Japan, who were friends of Martin, flew in as well, she said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that flags in state be lowered to half staff Wednesday in Martin’s memory.

“It was very special, there was not a dry eye” Jeffery said. “Along with the flags being at half staff today, the honor was overwhelming.”

Martin died June 17 when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan. He was one of seven U.S. sailors to die in the collision.

Jeffery said the widow of 37-year-old Gary Rehm, a sailor from Northeast Ohio who was also killed in the collision, was in attendance at Martin’s burial. Jeffery will be representing the Martin family when Rehm is buried at Arlington next week, she said.

While in the Navy, Martin stood out because of how quickly he moved up the ranks. He was the youngest petty officers with a rank of first class aboard the USS Fitzgerald, and was able to reach grade E-6 in less that five years, which is considered to be a rare military achievement.

He’d enlisted in the Navy to follow in the footsteps of his father, Darrold Martin, who served in the Navy for four years.

His funeral took place July 7 at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown, where family and friends remembered him for his professionalism, selflessness and infectious smile.

