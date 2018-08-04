Nine arrested after White Marsh Mall fight

Baltimore County police arrested nine people outside White Marsh Mall after a large fight Saturday night.

One adult attempted to punch an off-duty Baltimore County police officer, and several others surrounded the officer and other security guards, the police said.

The officer sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd, after which members of the group ran away and caused other disturbances. Some ran into Ring Road and stopped traffic.

Baltimore County police officers from four precincts as well as Maryland State Police responded to control the situation.

Police charged seven juveniles and one adult with disorderly conduct, and one adult with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

