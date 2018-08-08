Flash floods hit Middle River, other parts of eastern Baltimore County

Flash floods hit eastern Baltimore County on Tuesday night, overflowing neighborhoods in Middle River and requiring emergency crews to rescue a few drivers who had become stranded in their cars.

While much of the flooding had subsided by around 8 p.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department cautioned people to take extra care at night, as standing water might not be visible in the dark.

On Facebook, Mike Smith of Middle River posted video that he said showed the nearly 2 feet of water surrounding Baker’s Pit Beef on the 2200 block of Old Eastern Ave.

Around a dozen roads in the White Marsh, Rossville and Middle River areas were closed for high water, according to the National Weather Service, including parts of MD-7 and the Pulaski Highway.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2018.

A flood warning was issued for southern Harford County and southern Baltimore County until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.



A flash flood warning for southeast Baltimore County expired at 8:30 p.m.



The Baltimore County Police and Fire Department tweeted at 7:04 p.m. that Wilson Point Road was flooded in low-lying areas and has a water main break, but that it’s uncertain whether the difficulties were storm-related.

The National Weather Service warned that some storms in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and adjacent counties could become severe in the afternoon and evening.



The service also warned that there is an isolated threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Heavy rain in thunderstorms may lead to localized flooding as well.

