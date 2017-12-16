News Maryland Baltimore County

Repairs underway after multiple water main breaks reported in Baltimore County

Kevin Rector
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Crews were working to repair multiple water main breaks in Baltimore County on Saturday morning, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works, which maintains lines through the city and county.

The agency reported breaks near Weyburn Road, Pleasant Valley Drive, Hilltop Place and Notre Dame Avenue.

It said several dozen homes or businesses were affected by each break.

Temperatures were below freezing overnight and on Saturday morning, which the agency said can damage pipes.

The agency said it did not have an estimate for when repairs would be completed.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
30°