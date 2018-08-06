The Baltimore Sun
Walmart to bring grocery delivery to Baltimore area from Glen Burnie, Cockeysville

Christina Tkacik
Walmart will expand grocery delivery service to the Baltimore region, including from its Glen Burnie and Cockeysville locations, the retailer announced Monday.

The company will partner with DoorDash, a delivery app, to offer grocery delivery beginning Aug. 14. After an order is placed, produce and other items will be selected by a “personal shopper,” and a Walmart store associate will notify the DoorDash delivery person when the order is ready.

Customers can select a one-hour window for delivery.

Walmart will charge a fee of $9.95 fee for each order placed. The service does not require a subscription. Tipping is optional and should be provided in cash, a Walmart spokeswoman said.

The company joins the growing ranks of retailers that offer home delivery for groceries. In March, Target announced a subscription delivery service with the company Shipt.

Shipt also offers same-day deliveries from Safeway.

