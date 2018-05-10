At UMBC debate turned tribute, Maryland gubernatorial candidates remember Kevin Kamenetz

Just last weekend, Kevin Kamenetz was seen at a big political brunch in Montgomery County, working the room, shaking hands, “Classic Kevin,” said Kathleen Matthews, chair of the state Democratic party.

Politics was like “oxygen” for the late Baltimore County executive, said Matthews. “You can’t imagine that stopping.”

Matthews spoke Thursday evening at a tribute service held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The event was planned as a debate for the state’s democratic gubernatorial candidates — with nearly 600 attendees expected.

But the hosts changed plans when they learned of Kamenetz’s sudden passing Thursday morning, said Meghan Lynch, a UMBC senior and vice president of the College Democrats.

“As soon as we got the call this morning, we knew there was no other option but to cancel the forum,” she said.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz — a Democratic candidate for governor and a fixture in state and local politics for nearly a quarter century — died May 10 morning of cardiac arrest, officials said

Instead of debating, gubernatorial candidates shared memories of a man who, until that morning, had been their competitor. The tribute, held in the ballroom of UMBC’s University Center, was structured like a Quaker meeting, allowing candidates, students and everyday folk equal opportunity to discuss their impressions of the county executive.

Together, they painted a portrait of a boisterous, committed and, at times, downright goofy public servant who loved his family, Maryland politics and the Orioles — in that order. Many spoke of his political achievements, including his efforts to protect Dreamers on college campuses.

“Being here tonight, knowing that Dreamers are safe, speaks to his legacy,” said Ben Jealous, now one of six contenders for the Democratic nomination in the June 26 primary.

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno lauded Kamenetz’s renaming of Robert E. Lee Park to Lake Roland Park. “Baltimore County is a better place because of his 24 years in office.”

The candidates have developed a sense of camaraderie and community through campaign season, said gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah, who had seen Kamenetz at another debate just hours before he died.

“Even amongst the campaigns you sometimes see this sense of family,” she said. “You regularly see each other.”

Then, perhaps like family members, the candidates also shed light on Kamenetz’s silly side.

Madaleno spoke of receiving hilarious text messages from the county executive during committee hearings.

Vignarajah said Kamenetz would “get laughs from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore,” for his signature line: “My name is Kevin Kamenetz and I approve this message.”

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott, who is running for lieutenant governor under Jim Shea’s ticket, called Kamenetz “the only person in Baltimore who’s a bigger Orioles fan than I am.” The county executive was an eternal optimist about the team’s prospects.

Scott said Kamenetz’s sudden death was a reminder of the toll of working in a stressful field like politics.

“This work is a high calling,” he said. “It’s also extremely difficult and oftentimes thankless.”

Jealous said the loss will be most pronounced for Kamenetz’s sons, who have no doubt missed time with their dad while he was campaigning.

“It’s very painful to know that Kevin’s boys are not going to be able to make up that time,” he said.

The unity on display from the gubernatorial candidates Thursday night was gratifying to watch for student Philip Brooks, a UMBC sophomore and member of the College Democrats. “That was really inspiring,” he said.

