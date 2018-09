A large tree fell on top of an apartment building in Middle River during a thunderstorm Thursday, causing its roof to collapse, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The apartment is located on the unit block of Beech Drive in Middle River. Crews were called around 8:15 p.m. No injuries were reported and everyone inside was safely evacuated, according to a department spokeswoman.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik