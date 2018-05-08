Motorcycle crashes into CSX train after rider tries to outrun it, Baltimore County police say

A motorcyclist reportedly tried to outrun a CSX train in White Marsh Tuesday afternoon but crashed instead, according to Baltimore County Police.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the man was approaching a train crossing in the vicinity of Ebenezer Road and Philadelphia Road around 5:30 p.m. when he saw the arms of the train crossing come down.

“He was trying to beat the train,” Peach said. The motorcyclist attempted to ride before the arms came down, but instead was knocked off his bike and onto the ground. His motorcycle then crashed into the train, according to police.

Police and units from the nearby White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CSX is taking over the investigation.

