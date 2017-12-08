$43M assistance to Towson Row developers to be discussed at council work session

The Baltimore County Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal to grant nearly $43 million in tax incentives and support to the developers of the stalled Towson Row project.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is proposing the assistance to development companies Greenberg Gibbons and Caves Valley Partners, who have proposed a $350 million mixed use project in downtown Towson called Towson Row.

Kamenetz is asking the Baltimore County Council to approve the deal. A council work session on the proposal is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson. A vote is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

Under the proposal, the developers would receive $26.5 million related to property taxes and $16.4 million related to hotel taxes. The payments would be sent to the developer over the next five years, as long as the developers make progress on construction of Towson Row.

The developers would forgo two lucrative tax breaks that they’re eligible for — a Commercial Revitalization Tax Credit and a High Performance Building Tax Credit. Those tax credits would have reduced the property tax bill down the line, but instead the developers will pay full property taxes.

The difference would add up to $26.5 million over 10 to 12 years, effectively repaying that portion of the up-front financial assistance from the county.

The rest of the assistance — $16.4 million — would be tied to hotel taxes. Once the Towson Row hotel is up and running, the hotel taxes are expected to add up to $16.4 million within 20 years.

Hotel taxes — set at 8 percent of the nightly room rate — are paid by customers of the hotel.

The Kamenetz administration has said the county’s financial assistance is needed to jump start the project, which has stalled since it was first announced in 2013. The administration points to a study it commissioned from the Sage Policy Group that predicts that 1,150 people will work at Towson Row, earing salaries that total $53 million per year.

Brian Gibbons of Greenberg Gibbons has said the help is necessary to secure funding for the project from a California pension system. Greenberg Gibbons joined the Towson Row project as a co-developer earlier this year.

Towson Row, located along York Road at Towsontown Boulevard in downtown Towson, would include an office building, apartments, student housing, retail shops anchored by a Whole Foods store and a parking garage.

