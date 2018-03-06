Towson 9-year-old recognized by firefighters for swift action to seek aid for ailing mom

Stephanie Driscoll’s 9-year-old son Danny knows what to do in a crisis, and proved it recently in a way that came to the aid of his mother.

Driscoll was in the middle of cooking dinner for her two boys last month when she had a medical emergency and landed face down on the floor.

As she drifted in and out of consciousness, she heard Danny, her oldest son, call 911.

When firefighters with the Providence Volunteer Fire Company arrived, the third-grader met them in the driveway to lead them into their Towson home.

While paramedics tended to his mother and prepared to take her to the hospital, Danny used his mom’s iPad to Facetime his grandmother to ask her to come over and care for him and his brother.

Firefighters were so taken aback by the third grader’s calm demeanor, that one, Stephen Glenn, wrote a letter to his boss about it.

“These are veteran firefighters that have been around for decades that were very impressed,” said Capt. Dean Denning.

Danny can’t say how he knew to call 911, or why he had the instinct to meet the firefighters outside.

“I really don’t know why, I just did,” he said.

His mom — who is now doing fine — attributes his calm to a recent trip Danny made to the firehouse with the local Cub Scouts. But he’s a smart kid; she always knew he would do a good job.

“I’m not really totally surprised about how well he handled it, but I’m very proud,” she said.

Was Danny scared?

“No,” he said later, before admitting: “A little, yeah.”

Days later, the fire station decided to give Danny a reward for his valor.

Last week he received a plaque, a gift basket from Mission BBQ and a Distinguished Civilian Award, from Denning, recognizing “poise beyond your years.”

In pictures taken at the station Danny’s not making a big fuss about the big fuss being made over him.

But his mom says she’s seen a subtle change in her son, just beneath the surface. He’s confident.

He’s also fallen asleep wearing a bracelet that firefighters gave him. And when he gets home from school, he puts on a hat that the firefighters gave him. “He loves the hat,” she said.

