Two men found dead in Towson apartment; police investigating as double homicide

Two men were found dead with signs of physical trauma in an apartment in Towson, and Baltimore County police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, officials said.

A maintenance worker doing routine work discovered the two victims at about 9:19 a.m. Monday in a fifth-floor apartment at 20 Lambourne Apartments, on 20 Lambourne Road, according to Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a county police department spokesman.

The men’s identities and ages were not released, nor did police name the person who leases the apartment where they were found. Vinson declined to say where in the apartment they were found.

UDR Inc., which owns the complex, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s a secured-access building, so that’s one of the things we’re looking into,” Vinson said. “Hopefully we’ll know more once the autopsy’s done.”

No further information was released Monday morning. Anyone with knowledge of what happened is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

