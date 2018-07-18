Street-sweeper driver killed early Wednesday in crash, police say

A Forest Hill man driving a street sweeper in Timonium died in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

Charles David Myers Jr., 50, was driving an Artscape Land Maintenance Inc. street-sweeping truck on Dulaney Valley Road when it crossed the oncoming traffic lane and struck a mailbox and guardrail Wednesday morning, according to police. The truck overturned and skidded into a utility pole, police said.

Baltimore County police responded to the scene on Dulaney Valley Road north of Chapelwood Lane at about 3:29 a.m. Myers, who had been working, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is investigating the accident. An autopsy by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Myers’ cause of death.

