Weather, school calendar boost attendance on first day of Maryland State Fair

Exactly a year ago, Ty Cruz was sitting in a classroom, listening to his teachers in the middle of his first week of elementary school in Perry Hall.

Shortly after noon on Friday, he was in the bleachers at a pig race on the first full day of the 2017 Maryland State Fair, cheering for an 8-week-old piglet as she charged around a straw-covered track.

Th pig, named “Christina Hog-uilera,” won her heat against three other juvenile oinkers, Ty pocketed a toy pig snout and a pack of Oreos for backing the victor, and things seemed a lot more festive for the 12-year-old than they did the previous August, months before Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order mandating that the state’s public schools would no longer open before Labor Day.

Ty seemed satisfied as he jostled a rainbow-colored basketball he’d won earlier.

“It’s definitely pretty cool,” he said.

Ty and his cousin, Ayden Richardson, 9, also of Perry Hall, were among the scores of school-age children entering the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium early on Friday as the event officially opened for its 136th year.

The 11-day festival had long attracted crowds of about 500,000 people per summer, but years ago, once the vast majority of schools across the state adopted the tradition of opening prior to Labor Day, the numbers tapered off, usually into the 400,000 range, said Edie Bernier, a spokeswoman for the Maryland State Fair.

The highest attendance on record came in 1990, when the fair drew nearly 619,000 people, or more than 56,000 per day.

The lowest was registered in 2011, a calamitous year for the because of terrible weather and a rare seismic disturbance.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Richmond, Va., shook more than a dozen states, including Maryland, on Aug. 23 of that year, three days before the festival opened, forcing officials to reinspect every ride.

Hurricane Irene then overlapped with opening day and continued for five more days, and Tropical Storm Lee darkened Maryland skies for five days toward the end, including Labor Day.

“You have your good years and your bad years,” Bernier said.

With mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s predicted for the next 10 days, though, and the presence of the thousands of kids who would otherwise be in school, “we could return to our former big numbers,” Bernier said, adding that fair officials are hoping to top the half-million mark.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed carnival rides during “Ridemania,” a six-hour preview night, on Thursday evening, but the fair as a whole opened its doors Friday.

Livestock and other agricultural exhibits began at 9, and the rest of the fair’s attractions, including 40 rides, the educational “U-Learn Farm,” and “My Maryland Horseland,” an exhibition of all things equine, at noon.

Things were quiet in the early hours, but the action had picked up by midday, as hundreds of guests strolled the grounds munching corn dogs and funnel cake.

Kids and grown-ups lined up for deep-fried Snickers and french fries, took their seats for livestock auctions, watched baby chicks hatch at a display in the Cow Palace, and mounted a mechanical bull.

David and Shoko Owens of Aberdeen just moved their family to Maryland a month ago, and the four wasted no time getting into the spirit.

Ten-year-old Tyler Owens and his sister Emma, 4, took their positions at Water Gun Fun, where each trained a water-blasting rifle on a two-inch-wide hole a few feet away.

As they repeatedly hit their target, a column topped by a kewpie doll rose a few inches at a time until a bell rang, indicating that Tyler was a winner.

His prize:a gold-colored fidget-spinner.

It was a timely win.

“My old one got a little rusty because I put it in some water,” he said.

Traditional favorite attractions were already under way, including 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibitions and competitions, events in the horse show ring and displays of ribbon-winning fruits, vegetables and pastries in the Farm and Garden Building.

The Maryland State Fair has showcased agricultural education since it first opened in the late 1870s.

In those days, farmers and horsemen “would come and get together and show off the things they made, to take part in friendly competition and to learn from each other,” Bernier said.

The fair is staying true to that theme while also expanding it this year, Bernier added, by featuring “The Innovation Station,” a combined exhibit that features hands-on educational activities related to advances in agriculture.

In The Butterfly Encounter, visitors can enter a netted enclosure and feed any of 350 butterflies nectar or Gatorade, with some of the proceeds going toward protecting the migration of monarchs, a species currently under threat due to environmental concerns.

Guests can also race miniature cars on the Ethanol Remote Car Race Track and see the skies as farmers have seen them through the centuries in a portable planetarium.

“We educate through entertainment,” said Jason Lurie, president of The Butterfly Encounter, a Florida-based family business that also owns and operates the planetarium.

Nine-year-old Sophia Smith of Aberdeen, visiting with her parents, Jona and Juanita, entered the butterfly enclosure, held up a sponge-tipped brush dipped in sugar water, and watched as a monarch climbed on and took full advantage.

Sophia, who studied the insects in school last year, waited patiently as the butterfly took its time getting its fill.

Outside the enclosure afterward, she donned her sunglasses and recounted the adventure.

“That was really exciting,” she said. “I didn’t want to shake him off. I didn’t want to take away any of his fun.”