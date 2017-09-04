Families embrace last taste of summer with the final day of the state fair

The Maryland State Fair closed Monday night, but the crowds kept coming until the end as hundreds of families poured through the gates as afternoon turned to evening.

“It’s our celebration to summer,” said Jamie Sieck, of Hampstead, waiting for the Ferris wheel with his son and daughter.

Nearby in the Cow Palace, Kylan Keehan was reminded by mom of her first class Tuesday morning: American History. The 14-year-old begins her freshman year at North Harford High School after spending days leading her 1,200-pound show cow Lois around the competition barn. High school history, by comparison, should be a breeze.

“You will never win a tug of war with Lois,” said her mother, Trisanne Wrightson.

At the entrance gate Maddie Herbert directed the crowds. The 17-year-old left home Monday morning with her car already packed with school books. She starts her senior year at Notre Dame Preparatory School; her first class is honors human geography.

As she left for the fair, her parents encouraged her, “Try and get off a little early,” she said. Her shift was to end at 10:30 p.m.

Teenagers like Kylan and Maddie embraced their extra week of summer break this year after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all public schools to open after Labor Day. State fair organizers expect his order will boost this year’s attendance, despite some rainy days. The fair closed early Saturday because of downpours.

“We have definitely noticed an increase this year,” said Becky Brashear, the assistant general manager. Attendance figures won’t be available for a few days, she said.

Last year, some 447,000 people attended the 11-day fair. The beloved agriculture festival has been held for 136 years and the crowds return each summer to find the Timonium fairgrounds transformed into a small city, one staffed by about 500 people.

Fifteen calves, 17 liters of pigs, and 300 chickens were born in the live birthing barn at the 136th Maryland State Fair. Organizers held nearly thousands of competitions on everything from flower arrangements to photography. The largest prize-winning tomato weighed 2 pounds 5 ounces. Visitors gushed over the prize-winning sunflower, nearly two-feet in diameter, as big as a large pizza.

“None of us have seen one this big,” said Sally Over, who worked in the flower room.

At the fair, families learned the distinctly Maryland skills of how to properly shuck an oyster and pick a crab. For $3, they could milk a cow, too.

Meanwhile, gamblers around the country bet on the fair’s thoroughbred races — more than 50 of them run in the past week. They wagered $4.7 million through Sunday, at least $1 million more than last year, said Bill Reightler, who oversees the racing.

The racehorse Blu Moon Ace won the Coalition Stakes, the headline race, last week and a purse of $110,000. The Timonium festival remains the last state fair east of the Mississippi with horse racing, Reightler said.

Now, there is plenty to clean up. Crews will work to clear the grounds in about four days, Brashear said.

And yet, she’s already looking ahead.

“There’s 365 days until the next Maryland State Fair,” she said.

