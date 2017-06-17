Viewing set for Perry Hall soldier killed in Afghanistan

A Perry Hall soldier killed in Afghanistan will be remembered during a public viewing on Saturday. The viewing for Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 West MacPhail Road in Bel Air.

Houck's family also will host a public memorial gathering at noon Sunday at Gunpowder VFW Post 10067, 6309 Ebenezer Road in Middle River.

According to an obituary from the funeral home, Houck will be buried at Veterans Cemetery at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Houck and two others were killed June 10 in the Peka Valley of the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan, according to the Army. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge were members of the Army's 101st Airborne Division and were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Houck is a 2009 graduate of Perry Hall High School and is survived by his wife, Samantha Houck, and two young children.

Earlier this week, Baltimore County officials said Houck's name will be added to a new memorial in Towson that honors county service members who lost their lives in the Middle East since Operation Desert Storm.

