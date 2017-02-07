Randallstown woman pleads guilty to injecting customers' bodies with silicone

A Randallstown woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that she injected a type of liquid silicone into customers' buttocks or to shape other areas of their bodies.

Kendra Westmoreland, 54, faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Federal authorities said victims would come to Westmoreland's home or to hotel rooms and Westmoreland would inject the silicone into their buttocks or other places on their bodies, to make them larger or more shapely.

Westmoreland told customers the silicone, polydimethylsiloxane, was "medical grade" and indicated she was licensed to perform the procedure, prosecutors said. But she wasn't medically licensed and that silicone is not approved by the FDA for this purpose, authorities said.

Westmoreland also admitted she stored the liquid silicone in a plastic container that wasn't labeled for medical use. Liquid silicone is used in shampoos, caulking, lubricants and other products.

Westmoreland charged $250 to $500 per session, and estimated she had injected thousands of customers.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

