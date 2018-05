A man was shot in his lower body Saturday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called to the scene near Stemmers Run Road and North Marlyn Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. The man was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

They said he was targeted, but did not provide additional details.

Police asked anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

