Police: Man fires gun at Baltimore County Arby's

Baltimore County police are searching for a man suspected of firing a gun in an Arby’s restaurant on Saturday evening.

Police said that just after 7 p.m., a man walked into the Arby’s located in the 11000 block of York Road. He demanded money from the register and showed a handgun to an Arby’s employee, police said.

The employee told the suspect he wasn’t able to immediately access the registers and needed to find another employee.

Police said the suspect became angry the employee couldn’t open the registers quickly, and he fired a single round toward the employee and punched him in the stomach.

The suspect ran out of the restaurant. No employees were injured. Police spokeswoman Andrea Bylen said Sunday she didn’t yet know whether the suspect was successful in taking money from the business.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020. The suspect was described as a black male, 5’6”, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman