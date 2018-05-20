Catonsville men's shelter evacuated for carbon monoxide leak, Baltimore County official confirms

A Catonsville homeless shelter had to be evacuated Sunday for a carbon monoxide leak, a Baltimore County fire official said.

About 70 men were being housed in the shelter, in the 300 block of Redwood Circle. It opened in 2015 on the Spring Grove Hospital campus.

Firefighters were working to locate the source of the carbon monoxide, emergency medical services Captain Tim Rostkowski said.

He said he did not know if anyone was being treated for exposure symptoms, which can include headaches, dizziness, and nausea or vomiting.

