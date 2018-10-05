Baltimore County schools officials investigating video of bus barreling down narrow street

A video showing a Baltimore County school bus speeding down a neighborhood street has prompted an investigation, county school system officials said.

The video, viewed more than 122,000 times on Facebook as of Friday morning, shows a bus barreling down a one-lane street, past a woman in a driveway who shouts, “Slow down!”

It was not immediately clear where the video was taken.

Schools spokesman Brandon Oland said the school district’s transportation office is investigating.

He said school bus drivers “are expected to abide by all traffic laws.”

The video was posted to the Facebook account of Austin Nye, whose profile says he lives in Baltimore. Nye could not be immediately reached for comment.

