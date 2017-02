Two children suffered minor injuries when their school bus crashed head-on with another car Thursday morning in Randallstown, Baltimore County officials said.

The bus was carrying 23 students to Randallstown Elementary School when it crashed shortly before 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Offutt Road, officials said.

Four people including the two students were hospitalized with minor injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

