61-year-old Rosedale woman found dead in her home in Baltimore County

A Rosedale woman was found dead in her home a day before her 62nd birthday, according to Baltimore County police.

Cindy Berdina Testerman was found by a relative on her kitchen floor in the 7900 block of Roseland Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. She was suffering from trauma to the upper body.

First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, and her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this woman's death to contact them at 410-307-2020.

