Baltimore County Fire Department is battling an apartment fire in Rosedale.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze in the 7500 block of Stonecutter Court, at 4:19 p.m. Thursday.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as precaution for non life-threatening injuries. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire, the fire department said. It is unclear how many people are displaced.

This story will be updated.

