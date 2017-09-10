Reisterstown resident recounts her experience of Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas

Gail Pardoe needed a vacation when she headed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands last Sunday.

The Reisterstown resident hadn’t taken one in 10 years, and after losing her younger sister to cancer last July, and the unexpected death of both of her parents in February, she figured she and another sister needed to get away. But their trip would fall during a week that would mark one of the strongest hurricanes in the Atlantic in history.

Hurricane Irma swept through the island on Wednesday, causing severe water damage and wreckage to hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses, according to the Associated Press. Power lines and towers were toppled, a water and sewage treatment plant was heavily damaged, and the harbor was in ruins.

Pardoe, who is now in Puerto Rico, said many people have asked her whether she knew about the hurricane.

Baltimore County woman stranded after St. Thomas hit by Hurricane Irma. (WJZ) Baltimore County woman stranded after St. Thomas hit by Hurricane Irma. (WJZ) See more videos

“Yes and no. … I didn’t know it was going to this extent,” she said, adding that she has seen minimal coverage on the island that she now describes as “destroyed.” Pardoe said the local news channel focused largely on the Bahamas and Barbuda. It made no mention of Irma hitting St. Thomas, she said.

“Nobody was prepared for this.”

Pardoe said she and her sister left last Sunday for St. Thomas and arrived at the Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort that afternoon.

Pardoe said she and her sister had a few good hours on the island Sunday and Monday, but on Tuesday, their vacation would take a turn for the worse.

Hotel staff knocked on the door around 11 a.m., telling her and her sister to grab a pillow and a blanket and to retreat to the third floor due to the incoming hurricane, Pardoe said, adding that it was mandatory. All guests went down to the underground floor, where they stayed overnight.

“At first, it was crazy and exciting and odd. We were told the Frenchman's was the safest structure on the island … and [that] the hurricanes never hit the islands that bad. Nobody was prepared for that,” she said.

On Wednesday, hours before the eye hit around 1:30 p.m., Pardoe said water started seeping into the concrete wall. The ceiling was caving in, and guests were moved to a different part of the floor and into a hallway.

Soon, ceilings and floors started caving in, Pardoe said. Hotel staff tried blocking hallways.

“You could feel the air coming it. It blew the doors off” in the dining room and restaurant area, Pardoe said.

The hotel soon lost power, leaving guests sitting in the dark, Pardoe said. Generators would soon kick in, but flickered on and off throughout the day. At one point, the smell of diesel fuel seeped into the room due to a leak. There was a small electrical fire, and eventually, the group lost water.

Around 10 p.m., Pardoe said the storm had finally passed.

On Thursday, Pardoe said guests learned that at least two floors of the hotel were completely gone, and the Harbor Wing, where Pardoe and her sister were staying, was completely blown apart.

“It was a mess,” she said, adding that select guests were allowed to return to their rooms to get belongings, most of which were severely water damaged.

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history, hit the islands of the northeast Caribbean on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, before roaring along a path to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba as it aimed for Florida.

Pardoe said she and other guests were not allowed outdoors because the island was unsafe, according to orders of FEMA and the Red Cross officials who were on staff.

Pardoe said she was also told that the hurricane had blown the roof off a nearby hospital, where helicopters were transporting patients and had demolished a shelter just nine mines away.

At that moment, anxiety levels started to rise, Pardoe said, adding that there was no restaurant or bar, and there was the pervasive smell of mold in the air. Water was limited and food was also scarce. Pardoe said staff worked hard to keep people fed, serving up hamburgers, salad, and ham and cheese sandwiches in a small cafeteria with a leaking roof.

The general manager later held a meeting, establishing that the hotel was now a shelter, and that with Hurricane Jose potentially on its way, the building was unsafe and incapable of withstanding any additional damage, Pardoe said. She said she was told that more than 40,000 locals were homeless, and the national guard was set up nearby, preventing residents from getting up to the hill and the hotel. The manager told everyone to pack no more than one bag and to be outside by 7:30 a.m. Friday to board a vessel that would bring them to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Pardoe said.

The next day, guests waited outside until around 6 p.m. when vessels were finally cleared, Pardoe said. U.S. Marshalls, members of F.B.I. and convoys made more than a dozen trips in more than 10 vehicles to transport passengers to a nearby port. At around 9 p.m., guests boarded the cargo ship for a three-hour commute to Puerto Rico, Pardoe siad.

Pardoe, who is now staying at a Sheraton in San Juan, said she has a flight to Maryland on Monday. Many of the people she met, now friends, are flying out between Monday and Friday this week, she said.

“It was really cool because there were people of all walks of life, all different cultures. ... Everyone became a family,” she said, noting that there were no issues, despite everyone being in such close quarters. She met residents whose homes were devastated and wiped out in the storm, and employees, who brought their families and their pets. “It was really amazing how everyone bonded.”

Still, Pardoe said she was disturbed that St. Thomas’ devastation has had less coverage before and after the storm than other places affected by Hurricane Irma. Pardoe said many people’s relatives were unaware that they were affected by the storm.

“None of our relatives knew we were OK. We didn’t have phone service from Tuesday until Friday night,” said Pardoe, adding that a woman working cell phone service allowed other guests to text their families to let them know they were alive.

“We’re fortunate because we’re coming home to our houses,” Pardoe said.

Still, she said, Pardoe said she wishes more people would talk about the devastation the island experienced.

“We are the lucky ones ... The ones left behind, so sad.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.