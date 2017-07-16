Two killed in motorcycle crash in Baltimore County Saturday night

A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night near Reisterstown, Baltimore County police said.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 59-year-old man, turned onto Westminster Pike in the 1100 block from the driveway of the Reisterstown Moose Family Center Lodge. Police said the driver collided with a Toyota Camry.

The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the motorcycle driver and the passenger have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The driver of the Camry, who was only describe by police as a man, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

