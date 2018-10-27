Baltimore County police seeking man who had rabid cat

Police are seeking the man who dropped off a rabid cat Thursday morning at the Westview Animal Hospital in Gwynn Oak.

Veterinarians tested the cat and found it had rabies. The man, described as 35 to 40 years old with curly brown hair and a red shirt, brought the cat in around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The man and anyone else exposed to the cat should call the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend at 410-832-7182 or weekdays at 410-887-5963. Or call police at 410-307-2020.

