Swimmer airlifted from Prettyboy Reservoir

An adult was airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Saturday afternoon after suffering from a cardiac arrest after being pulled from Prettyboy Reservoir in Baltimore County.

Members of the Baltimore County Fire Department received a call about a possible drowning at the dam at 1:46 p.m.

When they arrived, others had pulled the adult, who had been swimming at the base of the dam, from the water, said Fire Department Cpl. Tim Rostkowski. The victim was resuscitated and then taken by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma.

The victim, who was not identified, arrived in critical condition and was being treated at the hospital Saturday evening, Rostkowski said.

