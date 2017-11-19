Perry Hall Middle student arrested after threat against school, police say

Baltimore County police have arrested a Perry Hall Middle School student after a threat was made on social media Sunday, officials said.

Police were notified earlier in the day that someone had posted on Instagram, possibly threatening harm at Perry Hall Middle School on Monday.

A preliminary investigation found the threat was not credible, and detectives identified a student at the school as the source. He was arrested and will be charged by police.

There will be an increased police presence at the school Monday morning as a precaution.

A little more than a week ago, a similar incident took place at Perry Hall High School.

Spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said a student passed out fliers in school on Nov. 8. The fliers contained “vague comments” and told students not to come to school the next day, he said in an email.

A school resource officer interviewed the student, and police determined “that this was not a credible threat,” Vinson said.

No one was criminally charged, and patrol officers were assigned to the school “as an extra step in precaution.”

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Bylen said she does not have any information suggesting the two incidents are related.

In 2012, a 15-year-old Perry Hall High student Robert W. Gladden Jr. opened fire in the cafeteria on the first day of school, shooting a 17-year-old. Gladden pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this report.

